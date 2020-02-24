Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/20/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

2/13/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp..

2/11/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

2/7/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

1/15/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

1/14/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

1/3/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

FET opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Get Forum Energy Technologies Inc alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 29,085 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.