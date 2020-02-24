Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Yelp (YELP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Yelp (NYSE: YELP) recently:

2/19/2020 – Yelp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yelp fourth quarter results benefited from increasing Paying advertising locations. Moreover, the company’s focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios is a key driver. The collaboration with GrubHub is also a tailwind as it provides users with access to a significant number of restaurants available for food ordering on the platform. Besides, the company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. However, competition from search giants like Google and Bing is a concern. Lack of revenue diversification is also a key threat for Yelp.”

2/19/2020 – Yelp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Yelp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

2/14/2020 – Yelp was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Yelp was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

2/14/2020 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Yelp is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Yelp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Yelp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from strong advertising revenue growth. Increasing Paying advertising locations is a key driver. Moreover, the company’s focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios is a key driver. The collaboration with GrubHub is also a tailwind as it provides users with access to a significant number of restaurants available for food ordering on the platform. Besides, the company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's Q4 earnings release. However, competition from search giants like Google and Bing is a concern. Lack of revenue diversification is also a key threat for Yelp.”

Shares of YELP opened at $34.00 on Monday. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Yelp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

