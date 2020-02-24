Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

LON:IOM opened at GBX 371.54 ($4.89) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49. Iomart Group has a 52-week low of GBX 265.50 ($3.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 409 ($5.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 384.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 361.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider Richard Masters purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £10,650 ($14,009.47).

Iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

