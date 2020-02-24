ION Price Reaches $0.0383 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. ION has a market capitalization of $470,254.00 and $74.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008728 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,193,180 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293,180 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

