Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 60,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 758.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $65,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,621 shares of company stock worth $1,763,340 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,509. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

