IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0061

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Zebpay, DigiFinex, Upbit and BigONE. IOST has a market cap of $73.19 million and approximately $44.84 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00492764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.33 or 0.06600798 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00062937 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001529 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit, ABCC, BitMart, CoinZest, GOPAX, WazirX, Kyber Network, Coineal, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDAX, Huobi, DDEX, Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Koinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, DragonEX, Bitrue, BitMax, Cobinhood, Bitkub, OTCBTC, IDEX, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Upbit, Zebpay and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

