IoT Chain (ITC) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, Bithumb and Huobi. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $13.79 million and $10.31 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.02867430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00227218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00138158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000624 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Huobi, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.