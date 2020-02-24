IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io and Bilaxy. IoTeX has a market cap of $27.51 million and $4.21 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00047710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00480571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.69 or 0.06518313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00062120 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005233 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001486 BTC.

IOTX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,009,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coineal, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, Bgogo and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

