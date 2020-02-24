iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports.

OIL opened at $10.94 on Monday. iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

