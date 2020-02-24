IQE (LON:IQE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IQE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on IQE from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lowered IQE to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.20 ($1.02).

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 50.71 ($0.67) on Monday. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 40.86 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.60 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.44 million and a PE ratio of -28.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.30.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

