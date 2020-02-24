IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQ. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in IQIYI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,078,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 173,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 95,357 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. IQIYI Inc has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. 86 Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of IQIYI to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.48.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

