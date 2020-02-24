IRISnet Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $11.55 million and $15.52 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,008,557,483 coins and its circulating supply is 566,405,757 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

