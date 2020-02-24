Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.