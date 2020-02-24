iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,979 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,383. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $148.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

