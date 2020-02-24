iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $208.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.13. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

