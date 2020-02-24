iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Reduced by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,254 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $24,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,066,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,650,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 262,126 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 149,339 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $51.09 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

