iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,483.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,368,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,881,000 after buying an additional 2,218,521 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,810,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,143,000. Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,894,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,663. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $132.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.3368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

