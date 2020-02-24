iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 30,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,733 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000.

EFA stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.53. 51,163,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,723,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

