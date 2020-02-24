iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2,709.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,609,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,681,217. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.