iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,553,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.38 on Monday, reaching $93.71. 739,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,232. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

