iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Position Reduced by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,737. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

