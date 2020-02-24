iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7,063.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,522,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.31. 2,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,194. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $169.83 and a 12 month high of $200.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.90 and its 200 day moving average is $186.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

