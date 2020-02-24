iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.9% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.68% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $28,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $100.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

