istar (NYSE:STAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

istar (NYSE:STAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. istar had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 51.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

NYSE STAR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.94. 1,839,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. istar has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. istar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

