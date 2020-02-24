Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Itron in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.78.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $85.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Itron has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,079,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Itron during the third quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 30.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Itron by 266.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

