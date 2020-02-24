Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Itron updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.35-3.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.35-3.85 EPS.

ITRI traded down $6.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 457,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Itron has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

