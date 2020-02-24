Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.35-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.475-2.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $6.53 on Monday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 457,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,172. Itron has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.90.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

