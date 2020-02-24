Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.475-2.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.Itron also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.35-3.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $6.53 on Monday, reaching $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 457,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. Itron has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

