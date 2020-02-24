ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,429 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.93% of ITT worth $449,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in ITT by 1,851.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

