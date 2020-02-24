ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 211.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of ITT worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in ITT by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.34. 26,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,381. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.