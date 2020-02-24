Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.14.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $171.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.82.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,861. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

