Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 480.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

