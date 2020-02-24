James M. Kilts Buys 88,500 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director James M. Kilts bought 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,030.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,842,000 after purchasing an additional 181,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,248,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,751,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,054,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 451.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 506,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 414,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,169,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after acquiring an additional 242,552 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

