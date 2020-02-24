James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT Raised to $49.00 at SunTrust Banks

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. James River Group has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in James River Group by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,816,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 2,628.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 183,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

