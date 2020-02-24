JD.Com (JD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JD stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.