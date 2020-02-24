JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.37.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 671,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89 and a beta of 1.42. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

