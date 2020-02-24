JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 980.60 ($12.90).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

LON JD opened at GBX 843.80 ($11.10) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 845.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 757.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.84. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 436.50 ($5.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

