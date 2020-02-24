Jean Robitaille Purchases 1,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,556,871.

Shares of AEM traded up C$0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$69.56. 643,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,678. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of C$53.23 and a twelve month high of C$86.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

