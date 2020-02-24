Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 101 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 101 price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SREN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 111.61.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

