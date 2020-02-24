Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ANZ in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANZ’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ANZ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ANZ stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. ANZ has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

