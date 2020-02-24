Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SHO stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,877,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,814,000 after acquiring an additional 131,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,303,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 179,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,391,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,212,000 after acquiring an additional 229,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.71%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

