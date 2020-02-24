Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. Citigroup started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

OC opened at $65.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after buying an additional 912,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,216,000 after purchasing an additional 192,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,667,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 470.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,512 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

