Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Hold

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.47.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $67.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $833.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,072,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,260,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.50. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 13,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,063. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tesla by 577.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after buying an additional 311,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

