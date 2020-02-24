Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNP. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.88 ($64.98).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €51.72 ($60.14) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.65. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

