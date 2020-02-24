Jefferies Financial Group Trims Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Target Price to GBX 2,100

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMB. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target (down previously from GBX 1,790 ($23.55)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,355 ($30.98).

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,690 ($22.23) on Monday. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,919.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,904.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97.

In other news, insider Jon Stanton acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, with a total value of £27,975 ($36,799.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,194 ($52,872.93).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

