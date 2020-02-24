Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $30.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $152.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 152.43% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 408,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,164,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

