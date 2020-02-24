Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 160,102 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 795.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,102 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of LivePerson worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 269.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after purchasing an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $42.50) on shares of LivePerson in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.54. 324,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. Analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,123 shares of company stock worth $2,487,420. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

