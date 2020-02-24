Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 65,831 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,407,000. Golub Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 175,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 19,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,569,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 134,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

