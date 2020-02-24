Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 156,316 Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 156,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Pentair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,041 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Pentair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,281. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

