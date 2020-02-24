Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470,378 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $17,686,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,267,000 after buying an additional 207,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after buying an additional 189,093 shares during the period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.52. 14,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.